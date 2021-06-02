Rainy season thunderstorms are back!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After Tuesday’s hot and dry weather, thunderstorms will be much more common for the next few afternoons. Storms will start popping up after 2 p.m., then become more widespread from 4-7 p.m., today and into the weekend.
Storms will not hit the same areas each day, but hopefully the much needed rain will average out for everyone of several days. Lightning will also be a factor, so keep an eye to the sky and your First Alert Weather App on your phone. Lightning could also cause some fires, too.
This is the second day of the 2021 hurricane season, but still no storms on tap for the next week!
