1 person dead after crash on Moccasin Wallow Road in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - One person is dead after a crash on Moccasin Wallow Road in Manatee County.
According to police, one vehicle was traveling north on 36th Avenue East approaching Moccasin Wallow Road.
A tractor-trailer was traveling east on Moccasin Wallow Road when the first vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign.
As a result, the front of the tractor-trailer hit the left side of the first vehicle. That vehicle then overturned and came to a rest on the shoulder.
A 70-year-old man, who was driving that first vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the tractor-trailer had no injuries.
