1 person dead after crash on Moccasin Wallow Road in Manatee County
By ABC7 Staff | June 2, 2021 at 6:44 PM EDT - Updated June 2 at 6:44 PM

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - One person is dead after a crash on Moccasin Wallow Road in Manatee County.

According to police, one vehicle was traveling north on 36th Avenue East approaching Moccasin Wallow Road.

A tractor-trailer was traveling east on Moccasin Wallow Road when the first vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign.

As a result, the front of the tractor-trailer hit the left side of the first vehicle. That vehicle then overturned and came to a rest on the shoulder.

A 70-year-old man, who was driving that first vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the tractor-trailer had no injuries.

