Manatee man facing 104 felonies in fraud investigation

Detectives determined Crouch, dating back to August 2019, used victims’ personal information to obtain bank accounts and create credit accounts at Dicks Sporting Goods, Lowes, Home Depot, Bealls, and Marshalls, deputies say. In each case, Crouch is accused of creating a fictitious driver’s license utilizing the victims’ personal information and his photograph. Deputies say he then went to the businesses to create the accounts and would purchase expensive items immediately after being approved for the accounts.