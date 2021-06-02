Hybrid summer pattern continues across the area

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With an upper level low extending from S. Florida through Cuba we can expect to see moisture being pumped up into our area over the next several days. With a strong sea breeze developing each day look for the bulk of the scattered storms to be inland. One or two will try and get to the coast but a lot will be east of the interstate.
Thursday look for partly cloudy skies with a good chance for late afternoon and early evening storms mainly inland moving toward the NNW at 5-10 mph. The rain chance is at 50%. Most of the day will be nice and warm with a high in the upper 80′s.
We can expect more of the same through the weekend with a 40-50% chance for late day storms.
Now with the low pressure in the upper atmosphere it is not like our true summer pattern but close enough.
For boaters look for winds out of the SE at 5-10 knots and seas less than 2 feet and a light chop on the bays and inland waters.
