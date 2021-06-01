Welcome to Hurricane Season!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane season starts officially today, and so far, so good! No tropical storms are popping up in the Atlantic and Caribbean for the next several days. La Nina ended in May, and La Nina conditions were a big factor in last year’s record storm season.
We have our special, “In the Eye of the Storm,” on ABC7 tonight at 7 p.m. We have everything you need to know about how to prepare for this year’s storms.
Thunderstorms popped up right on cue Monday, even hitting the beaches. Sarasota Bradenton International Airport only received a trace of rain. Strongest storms were to the south, where Venice picked up 0.58 inches. But Lakewood Ranch picked up just 0.01 inches and east side of Sarasota received 0.08 inches.
Today will feature more pop-up storms, mainly after 2 p.m., and a few big downpours will be possible in the mix, and today’s storms may include some beach areas later in the day. So keep an eye to the sky again today.
This pattern continues through the week as we get into rainy season. Mornings a little humid but typically quiet, then storms developing in the heat of the afternoon, which is why they develop after 2 p.m.
