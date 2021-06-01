Trans rights advocates plan rallies against new law in Sarasota, Bradenton

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In reaction to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ signing of a bill banning transgender women athletes from competing on women’s high school and college teams, local LGBTQ advocates are planning rallies Tuesday evening in Sarasota and Bradenton.
“Protect Trans Kids” rallies are planned for 6 p.m. today at Five Points Park, 1 Central Avenue in Sarasota; and the corner of Manatee Avenue West and 12th Street West in Bradenton.
“Florida has allowed transgender youth to participate in sports teams that align with their gender identity for nearly a decade. Despite no documented evidence of problems with existing policy, this legislation was fast tracked through the Florida Legislature and forced through via backroom deals and an 11th-hour amendment to an unrelated bill,” Diana Cowens, secretary of the Manatee LGBTA Democratic Caucus, said in a news release.
Named the “Fairness In Women’s Sports Act,” the new law requires female athletes’ eligibility for sports teams contingent on their “biological sex” on birth certificates issued “at or near the time of the student’s birth.”
“The bill .. will ensure fairness for women athletes for years to come in the state of Florida,” DeSantis said before signing the bill Tuesday morning. “It says that athletic teams that are designated for females are open to females. We’re going to go based off biology, not based off ideology when we’re doing sports.”
The new law mirrors legislation considered or passed this year by a number of other states with Republican-led legislatures. The bans are drawing pushback from LGBTQ advocacy groups and Democratic lawmakers.
“We know that our transgender youth are among the most marginalized in our schools and most likely to face bullying, discrimination, and rejection,” Cowens said. “Demonizing transgender children rather than affirming them puts their lives at risk, and is wrong. Today community members are gathering to call for Florida to #ProtectTransKids and to repeal this terrible law.”
In addition to the Manatee caucus, sponsors of the rallies include Project Pride SRQ, the Stonewall Democrats of Sarasota County and PFLAG Sarasota.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.