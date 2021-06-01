Some Venice homeowners remain concerned over growing brush fire at Carlton Reserve

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A brush fire has burned hundreds of acres in South Venice, concerning residents.
”Billowing black smoke is never a good sign and it’s so dry,” said Francine Smetts, a Border Road resident.
Smetts’ home is right across the road from Carlton Reserve. She and a handful of neighbors remain very worried over this brush fire. They say it’s getting too close to their homes and their animals.
“Frightening, but I think we’re in good hands with our fire department and rangers,” said Smetts.
The Florida Forest Service and fire crews have been battling this fire since Monday afternoon. They are keeping an eye on the homes and keeping homeowners informed. Anne Geddeis says it’s been a very difficult couple of days.
“It’s been really smoky and the fire really erupted just yesterday for a few days,” said Geddeis. “Before that, you could smell that something was just brewing out there.”
Since there have been numerous places in the reserve where these fires have been popping up, fire officials say we’re not out of the woods yet.
“The ashes are the scariest thing because you don’t know where they are going to pop up,” said Geddeis.
If someone comes across an animal injured by this wildfire, call the Wildlife Center of Southwest Florida at 941-484-9657.
