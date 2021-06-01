Sarasota Square Mall vaccine clinic to close June 24

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota will permanently close its vaccination clinic at Sarasota Square Mall location on Thursday, June 24, it was announced Tuesday.
Beginning Friday, June 25, DOH Sarasota will offer first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccine at its immunization clinics in Sarasota and North Port on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. No appointment is necessary.
“The vaccination clinic at Sarasota Square Mall has been a great success for our community,” said DOH Sarasota Health Officer Chuck Henry. “However, now that COVID-19 vaccine readily available throughout Sarasota County, it’s time that we close this clinic as our community continues to reopen.”
DOH Sarasota delivered more than 150,000 doses of Moderna vaccine from the mall clinic since opening Jan. 28.
Until June 25, The Sarasota Square Mall clinic will be open 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. The permanent vaccination clinic hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Additionally, everyone receiving a vaccine will receive a $10 grocery store coupon as a thank-you for receiving a vaccination.
The permanent DOH clinic locations are:
- Sarasota: 2200 Ringling Blvd
- North Port: 6950 Outreach Way
Everyone receiving a vaccine must present a valid ID, a signed consent form and be ready for the 15-minute wait after receiving the vaccine. Individuals walking up for their first dose are asked to return to the same location 28 days later to receive their second dose, as they will not receive a second-dose appointment.
