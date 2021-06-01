Manatee’s Food4Families to continue through the summer

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee will continue Food4Families food distributions as part of their COVID-19 Emergency Relief Efforts through the summer months, it was announced Tuesday.
Through the Food Bank of Manatee, a PLUS program of Meals on Wheels PLUS, Food4Families was started in March of 2020 in response to the global pandemic and in support of the School District of Manatee’s efforts to feed Manatee County families facing hardships related to the pandemic.
The Food4Families drive-thru food distributions involve limited-contact with volunteers and staff to maintain social distancing. Attendees receive free food to feed a family of five breakfast, lunch and dinner for two or more days. Beginning Friday, June 4, the distributions will be held every Friday in June and July from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the following locations:
- Bayshore High School: 5401 34th Street West, Bradenton
- Buffalo Creek Middle School: 7320 69th Street East, Palmetto
- Haile Middle School: 9501 East FL 64, Bradenton
- King Middle School: 600 75th NW, Bradenton
“During the summer months there is a very high need for food in our community and we are committed to meet that need – especially at a time when children have limited access to food,” said Maribeth Phillips, president & CEO of Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee.
The food is provided free of charge to families in need and is purchased, sorted, and distributed by The Food Bank of Manatee, a PLUS program of Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee.
Those needing food can find a schedule of distributions at https://mealsonwheelsplus.org/f4f/. Those interested in supporting the program can make donations online at www.MealsOnWheelsPLUS.org/donate or by mail to 811 23rd Ave. East, Bradenton, FL 34208.
