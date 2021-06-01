City of Venice hosting Fourth of July fireworks show

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice will be hosting a Fourth of July fireworks show.
The fireworks will be shot from the South Jetty on Sunday, July 4, shortly after 9 p.m. According to the city, the free show will last around 30 minutes.
The South Jetty and Jetty Jacks Refreshment Desk will be closed on July 3 and 4. However, the fireworks show can be seen on area beaches from Caspersen to Nokomis, as well as other Venice locations.
Boats should be at anchor by 8:30 p.m., on July 4. The Venice Inlet will be closed to boat traffic starting at 8:45 p.m. until around 45 minutes after the grand finale of the fireworks show.
In case of inclement weather, the show may be delayed.
You can find updates about the show on the City of Venice Facebook page, Twitter page, or website.
