City of Venice Fire Rescue chief issues citywide burn ban

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice Fire Rescue chief has issued a citywide burn ban.
This is in effect immediately due to dry weather conditions that could cause wildfires.
Outdoor cooking fires in approved grills such as gas or charcoal BBQ grills are allowed. However, extreme caution is urged. Fire pits/ cooking pits are not allowed.
Remember to not leave a grill unattended and make sure coals are completely cooled before disposing of them.
The citywide ban prohibits all outdoor burning that is now specifically permitted by the Florida Forest Service. Bonfires, campfires, and the burning of yard debris is not allowed.
The city asks all residents to stay vigilant during dry conditions.
