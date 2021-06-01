City of North Port puts on a hybrid Memorial Day ceremony

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) -The sound of taps filled in the air at the city green in North Port as people gathered to commemorate and remember the lives of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
“I can tell you this much -- North Port is a city that doesn’t forget, " said Public Information Officer Josh Taylor.
An attitude that Taylor said is deeply rooted in the community. “We understand the value and importance of our veterans here,” said Taylor.
American Legion Post 254 Commander Paul Orsino said attending the ceremony made him thoroughly feel the value and importance.
“It means everything, " said Orsino. “This restores my faith in people that they recognize what the meaning of Memorial Day is and what we are here for.
A faith for Navy veteran Richard Jansen said makes all the difference. “Glad to be here and I am glad they’re doing it,” said Jansen. “The city has done a great job supporting this kind of thing and I appreciate that.”
The ceremony was streamed on The City of North Port’s Facebook page for those who could not make it in person.
