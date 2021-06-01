Better chances for storms on Wednesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An upper level low pressure system off the SE coast of Florida will track WNW across south Florida on Wednesday bringing a good chance for showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. The storms will be moving from the SE to the WNW at 10 to 15 mph and could contain some heavy rain at times along with some dangerous lightning.
Look for partly cloudy skies through the day with a 50% chance for late day storms. The high will be near 90 with a SE wind at 5-10 mph turning to the NW later in the day once the sea breeze kicks in.
Thursday we will see partly cloudy skies along with a 50% chance for mainly afternoon and evening storms scattered about. The high will be around 90.
This summer pattern of storms will continue through Saturday with a few scattered late day storms expected. We can expect a 40% chance for scattered storms once again and may be focused inland a bit more. The high on Sunday will be in the upper 80′s.
The tropics are quiet right now with no areas of concern at this time. The season begins today June 1st and runs through November 30th.
For boaters look for winds out of the SE turning to the SW at 10 knots and seas less than 2 feet.
