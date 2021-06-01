1 arrested, charged after shooting in the parking lot of Seahorse Lounge in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - One person has been arrested and charged following a shooting in the parking lot of the Seahorse Lounge in Bradenton.
Shortly after 5 a.m. on Sunday, the victim, who lives in a trailer behind the lounge, was walking around the parking lot looking for discarded items.
She was then approached by a Hispanic male, according to police. The suspect asked the victim for spare change and when she said she didn’t have any, he pulled out a gun and shot her three times. Police said she was shot once in the arm and twice in the torso.
The victim’s husband heard the shooting and ran to where the victim was. The suspect then fled in an unknown direction.
The victim was then taken to Blake Medical Center.
Detectives found surveillance video from the Seahorse Lounge and after investigating, identified Jose Aldavera as the suspect. Aldavera was located and allegedly confessed to shooting the victim.
Police said he also admitted to a shooting that happened the same night in the City of Bradenton.
The victim is still hospitalized and is expected to survive.
Aldavera has been charged with attempted murder.
The investigation is ongoing.
