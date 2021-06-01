Ag secretary Nikki Fried launches run for governor

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Agriculture Secretary Nikki Fried, the state’s highest ranking elected Democrat and constant critic of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, officially launched her bid for governor in 2022 on Tuesday.
“It’s time to break the rigged, corrupt system, in Florida with #SomethingNew,” Fried announced in a tweet.
“As the only Democrat in Florida’s cabinet, Nikki has been our voice in Tallahassee, standing up for our rights, our safety, and our democracy,” her official campaign website, nikkifried.com, said.
Fried has served as Agriculture and Consumer Services commissioner since 2018. Before taking office, she was head of the felony division at the Alachua County Public Defender’s Office and worked in private practice in South Florida, defending homeowners against foreclosure during the 2007-2008 housing crisis.
Fried has been a government consultant, and formed her own firm to advocate in Tallahassee for at-risk children, the Broward County School Board, and for the expansion of patient access to medical marijuana.
She will face former governor and current U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist in the primary. Crist announced his candidacy for his former job May 4. Democratic U.S. Rep. Val Demings of Orlando is also expected to run.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.