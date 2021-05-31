Venice brush fire scorches more than 200 acres in Carlton Reserve

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A brush fire burning Monday afternoon and into the night in South Venice. Fire crews got the call around 2:30 p.m. about the fire at Carlton Reserve.
The fire was fully contained around 9 o’clock Monday night. Fire crews say more than 200 acres had burned. No one was injured and no structures were threatened.
One neighbor who lives near the site of this brush fire says she had other concerns in addition to her home.
“I’ve been pretty nervous because I have livestock which isn’t pretty easily moved, I’ve been keeping my eyes on it,” said Francine Smetts, a Border Road resident. “I’ve talked to the fire marshal and authorities and they have assured me that they have all their plows and everything going to keep it under control.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
