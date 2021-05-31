Suncoast boaters take advantage of Memorial Day weekend

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - It was a very busy Memorial Day weekend on the water. The Longboat Key Police Marine Unit giving ABC7 a ride along on this holiday.
“This is the most populated area on a holiday weekend or every weekend,” said officer Joshua Connors with the Longboat Key Police Marine Unit.
That area is the Jewfish Key and Beer Can Island area. Connors says that any of the 20 square miles he patrols can get crazy at any time.
“We’re looking for anything like wake force violations to required safety equipment, as well as BUI enforcement,” said Connors.
Law enforcement says most boaters were behaving themselves this holiday weekend. One of the boaters we did catch up with while the marine unit was doing their patrol of the waters says she’s happy to see law enforcement out here protecting boaters and the waterways.
“It’s nice to know everyone is all safe, but as long as everyone is doing what they were supposed to it shouldn’t be a big deal,” said Heather Andrews, a Bradenton resident. “There’s a lot of them out here I noticed, but we haven’t seen anything crazy, so I think it’s fine that they’re here.”
Longboat Key did have two marine units out on the water over Memorial Day weekend. We also did notice a boat patrol unit from FWC. Officer Connors says they were giving many verbal warnings and issued one citation. The officer from FWC says they did hand out numerous citations.
