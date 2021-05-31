Sarasota County fertilizer restrictions go into effect Tuesday

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Annual fertilizer restrictions go into effect June 1, part of an effort to keep area waterways healthy, Sarasota County officials said.
The restrictions, in place during the area’s rainy season, helps reduce nutrient pollution, a widespread and challenging environmental issue for waterways throughout the county. Excess amounts of these naturally occurring nutrients can create a harmful imbalance when washed away into storm drains and carried to local water bodies.
Only environmentally friendly or alternative landscaping and lawn fertilizer are allowed from June 1 through Sept. 30. According to Sarasota County Air and Water Quality Supervisor John Morgan, environmentally friendly fertilizers contain no nitrogen or phosphorus.
“Reducing the amount of nutrients collected by stormwater runoff helps protect natural habitats in area waterways, that receive runoff from our stormwater system,” Morgan said, adding, “We are a growing community, and it will take a community effort to reduce nutrient pollution and continue having healthy waterways, beaches and more.”
No fertilizers containing nitrogen or phosphorous may be used during the restricted season. That information is listed on labels.
The following tips will help keep your yard looking great during the summer:
- Use only fertilizers with zero nitrogen and zero phosphorous.
- Apply iron, found at most garden centers, as an effective and environmentally friendly alternative to keep lawns green during the summer.
- Use compost to enrich the soil.
- Buy plants adapted to Florida’s hot and humid climate.
- Mow higher to encourage deep roots that resist fungus and pests.
- Sweep grass clippings back into the yard, or recycle them in a compost pile. Do not allow grass clippings to be washed into storm drains.
- Adhere to watering restrictions; even-numbered addresses water only on Tuesday and odd-numbered addresses water only on Thursdays.
Irrigation is prohibited between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily, learn more about water restriction here.
To learn more about air and water quality in Sarasota County, or for more tips on how to keep the county’s waterways healthy, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000 or visit scgov.net.
