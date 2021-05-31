Punta Gorda police investigating home burglaries, truck owner sought

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Punta Gorda Police Department is investigating two unoccupied home burglaries in the Burnt Store Isles area.
It is believed that a white 2005 Chevrolet pickup truck with a Florida tag 644QQD may have been involved in one or both of these incidents.
Police are asking residents to keep an eye out for this vehicle. If you see it, call 911. If you have information about these crimes, please contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-780-TIPS.
