SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Watch for pop-up afternoon storms for Memorial Day.
Storms popped up right on cue Sunday, centered along I-75. Our beaches stayed dry, and SRQ only received 0.22″ of rain. But Lakewood Ranch picked up a half inch to an inch, Bradenton 0.83″ and the far south side of Sarasota 1.43″.
Memorial Day will feature more pop-up storms, mainly after 2 p.m., and a few big downpours will be scattered in the mix. Today’s storms may include some beach areas later in the day.
So keep an eye to the sky and have an indoor Plan B whatever your holiday plans. This pattern continues through the week as we get into rainy season. Mornings will be a little humid but typically quiet, then storms developing in the heat of the afternoon, which is why they develop after 2 p.m.
Tropics are still quiet on this day before Hurricane Season starts June 1!
