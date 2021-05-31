Parking struggles in Holmes Beach

HOLMES BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - It was a busy day and a busy weekend for Holmes Beach as vacationers rushed out for the Memorial Day holiday.
With all those people rushing out, it was up to Holmes Beach and Manatee County to figure out where people could park.
Last week, Holmes Beach changed much of the beach-adjacent parking areas to permit-only. Manatee County then opened up the Anna Maria Elementary parking lot and the Manatee Library parking lot for people to park.
This resulted in a debate over the balance between having easy parking for visitors and making life easier for Holmes Beach residents.
The Holmes Beach Police chief said the area has enough parking without these lots, and that it wasn’t necessary for Manatee County to open them up.
But some visitors say they were grateful for the lots. One tourist from Orlando said that he was looking for parking for about 50 minutes before a public official showed him the library lot.
Another resident said it gave them peace of mind in a normally packed environment.
“It was free, which we love... and the beach was spectacular. I just love the water, down here was very private at this end, by Anna Maria too,” said Barry Morgan, a visitor.
Throughout the day, there were open spots at both lots. But this isn’t the last we will hear about this debate.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.