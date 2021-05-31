A few more showers to round out Memorial Day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Memorial Day ended up being a fairly warm and humid day along the Suncoast. We stayed fairly dry up until the 4 o’clock hour as a line of showers and thunderstorms developed and pushed off the coast and into The Gulf.
Expect a few pop up showers as we head into nightfall but the heaviest line of showers and thunderstorms has moved off to the west. We dry out for the overnight with temperatures falling into the lower 70′s.
The rest of the week will be similar with dry conditions early in the day with scattered storms developing later into the afternoon and early evening hours.
