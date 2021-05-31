City of Bradenton Fire Department battles 2 structure fires over the weekend

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Bradenton Fire Department battled two structure fires over the weekend.
On Saturday, crews responded to a reported structure fire in the 3800 block of 41st Avenue West around 1:50 a.m.
When they arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames showing from the front of the structure. One of the two dogs was found safe with residents outside and crews rescued the second dog from inside the residence.
There were no reported injuries. The fire was declared under control around 2:10 a.m.
The damage to the structure is estimated at $200,000 and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
On Sunday around 7 p.m., crews responded to another reported structure fire in the 1000 block of Third Street West. When they arrived, they found a fully involved single-story residence.
Additional information they received through dispatch was that there had been an explosion. That is when a second alarm was called.
Two critical burn patients, who had escaped the structure prior to crews arriving, were taken to the hospital as trauma alerts.
The fire was under control by 7:10 p.m. Damage to the home is estimated at $125,000 and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
