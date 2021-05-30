Tracking storms across the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It is that time of year again that we watching for afternoon storms to start to develop and this will be the case for the upcoming week.
A cold front has dived down to just north of Tampa Bay helping refuel our atmosphere with moisture. This moisture will help with sea breeze induced storms later this week as the front stalls and dissipates.
The storms this evening have been on the strong side at time with a few severe but they should start to calm down into the late night and most should dry out overnight. However, those Memorial Day plans may get a bit soggy especially in the afternoon hours as we watch for more storms to fire up after noon. This will be the case for most of this week so have an umbrella handy in case you run into one of the storm cells.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.