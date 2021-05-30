Rainy Season Begins (Soon!)

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After a very dry May, only 0.07″ of rain at SRQ so far, we finally have an increasing chance for afternoon storms to end the month and start June. Rainy season is starting right on schedule. We have a weak front stalled across the Suncoast, a weak Low Pressure in the upper atmosphere over south Florida, and more moisture in the atmosphere for the next few days. This will lead to a better chance for afternoon storms. They will be scattered, somewhat hit-and-miss each day, popping up in different locations, mainly starting around 2pm, dying down after sunset. For the rest of the holiday weekend, Memorial Day still has the better chance, so an indoor Plan B is still a good idea.