House catches on fire on 3rd Street West in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A home on in the 1000 block of Third Street West in Bradenton is considered a total loss after it exploded and engulfed in flames on Sunday.
According to fire department personnel, the power wires were down and none of their personnel suffered any injuries.
However, two patients did suffer second and third degree burns.
The Fire Department says the fire was in control within 10 minutes of them arriving on scene, but some of the other houses were without power due to downed wires.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
