Boaters struggle to park on a busy Memorial Day

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The rain didn’t deter Manatee county boaters from getting on the water in droves today.
In fact, it put a spotlight on the most difficult part of boating in the county - parking the trailer.
At the beginning of May, ABC7 posted a story about the impending sale of a lot that Palmetto boaters use to park their trailers at. On Sunday, that lot was full, and those boaters say they already have to fight to park during normal weekends.
“It’s just going to turn into a nightmare,” boater Tyler Schule said. “Just as far as where to park, trying to park in front of people’s houses that we know down here in Palmetto, which means boat trailers are going to be on the side of the road, and make it that much tighter for these roads.”
Palmetto mayor Shirley Groover Bryant emphasized that this lot isn’t supposed to be for boaters. It’s a lot that has been for sale for quite some time. Should it close, boaters say they’ll go to launch points like Fort Hamer.
But that lot is full too.
Joel Gatnarek says he thought he’d have an opportunity after a rainstorm and found himself circling the lot, and the grass, looking for space.
“All the parking spots were already full,” Gatnarek said. “Just got done pouring down rain, I was surprised to see everyone out. here. I knew I was coming in late, but I still wanted to get out for Memorial Day weekend.”
The lot hasn’t been sold yet, so boaters are still using it every weekend. The city stands firm in its position - the lot will be sold, and Manatee County is working to find other solutions.
