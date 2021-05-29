Suncoast remembers and honors fallen heroes during Memorial Day events

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There are many different events here on the Suncoast honoring our veterans this Memorial Day weekend. One of those events taking place was at Sarasota National Cemetery, the other taking place around the downtown Sarasota area.
“I do this out of respect for these people that gave themselves,” said Susie Letson, a Sarasota resident.
Hundreds of people volunteering their time at the cemetery on a beautiful Saturday morning. They are doing their part to remember our fallen heroes by placing the American flag in front of their headstones.
“If you look around and you see all these headstones and you just think of the stories that each of these service men and women can tell you,” said Mike Carwile, an Army veteran and Cemetery Foreman for Sarasota National Cemetery. “It’s just our way of making sure that no veteran ever dies, that their name is always remembered.”
More than 16,000 flags placed at the graves by the volunteers. Marine Corps soldiers also remembering those men and women in the columbarium section of the cemetery and the memorial wall. Meshia Richardson from Flags for Fallen Vets says this is the sixth year she has organized this event. She’s thankful for everyone who is able to help her pull this off.
“Without all of you, we could not do this, so I am very grateful,” said Richardson to the volunteers.
An event hosted by SRQ Vets in the downtown Sarasota area had hundreds of people, including military veterans, participating in a 5k hike. It’s a walk that started at J.D. Hamel Park, went through the Sarasota Bayfront, over the Ringling Bridge and back.
“We’re here to celebrate the life and the sacrifice of those that cannot give here, but those who have given us this beautiful gift,” said Bill Sterbinsky, an SRQ Vets board member. “So here we are to honor them and remember them and to make sure they’re never forgotten and that their sacrifice is always remembered.”
