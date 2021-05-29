The return of the umbrellas is on the way

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After a long spell of dry weather, we welcome rain chances back in the forecast. As it stands right now, Sarasota is currently below 2.24″ of rain for the month of May and 3.44″ below for the year so far. This led to drought and fire conditions across the Suncoast.
Rain chances return for the end of this weekend and into the week with around a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms this entire week. The downfall is that we will have to watch for lightning which could spark some fires.
This rain comes as a cold front dives towards the region before stalling and becoming stationary. The front will help bring moisture back to our atmosphere which will help with storm development as the front dissipates midweek and we start to see some storms fire off due to sea breeze.
