Rainy season starts Memorial Day afternoon

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s time to have a Plan B for outdoor activities on Memorial Day Monday. That could be our second and last chance for rain in the month of May! Our very dry weather pattern continues to start the weekend. But a weak cold front moves in, and with a weak Low in the upper atmosphere, our rain chances increase significantly. Memorial Day Monday has the best chance of scattered afternoon showers. And those rain chances stay higher for the first week of June, almost as if Mother Nature flipped a switch to turn the rainy season to “On”. Every day storms are most likely in the heat of the afternoon, least likely in the morning. Highs will hold close to average, and dew points only in the low 70s, so not too hot, not too humid. And the tropics look pretty quiet as we get to the official start of hurricane season on Tuesday!