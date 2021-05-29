Florida’s SunPass can be used with E-ZPass along the Northeast US

May 29, 2021

OCOEE, Fla. (WWSB) - A major milestone in national toll interoperability has been achieved between two of the largest customer bases in the country.

Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise (FTE) is now accepting E-ZPass, and will incorporate millions of toll customers along the East Coast, going as far west as Illinois. About 35 toll agencies and 18 states are involved in the E-ZPass region.

The Florida Department of Transportation says FTE is also launching the SunPass PRO. Pro will be a brand new portable transponder that can be used wherever an E-ZPass is accepted.

