Beachgoers react to parking situation on Holmes Beach

HOLMES BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - Memorial Day weekend brings thousands of people to Florida’s Suncoast, with beaches in Manatee County on Anna Maria Island being one of the biggest hotspots, the holiday not only brings tourism but also raises concerns about parking.
“As usual there always one person that has to block the whole lane up,” said Manatee County local Jack Mehoff.
Mehoff says the parking problem is something that happens every year and this year is no different from others.
“I wait about 45 minutes just to get one spot when I could be at the beach having a good time, you know it’s unacceptable, you know where the beach mentality you know what I mean,” said Mehoff.
To curb this problem parking has been provided at Anna Maria Elementary School for the holiday weekend and in other places including the Anna Maria Island Branch Library, after speaking with beachgoers they say even with the extra parking added, they are still are battling for spaces.
“It just sucks, we just want to find a parking spot and go on the beach,” said Griffin.
Manatee County will have signage and code enforcement coverage will be happening during the holiday weekend regarding parking violations.
