Warm, sunny, and mostly dry for the weekend but rain chances rise for Memorial Day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure and dry air aloft will bring mostly sunny skies for the next few days.
There will be better chances for showers this week, however, most of the storms will be well inland and drift toward the other coast. We will see a west wind establish that will help force the sea breeze a bit farther inland and take the showers with it.
Moisture will be increasing aloft and at the surface over the next few days and likely return to dew points of 70 or better by early next week. By the end of next week the Bermuda high will strengthen and we will be well on the way to a start of the rainy season.
The National Hurricane Center’s five-day tropical outlook keeps the Suncoast free of storms or depressions at this time. As we enter into the Memorial Day weekend with increasing rain chances it is good to keep in mind out lightning danger tips.
In a thunderstorm:
- Stay indoors if you hear thunder and remain inside until 30 minutes have past without rumbles of thunder.
- If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to the storm to be struck by lightning.
- Stay off corded phone and away from pipes and running water in a storm.
Have a safe Memorial Day observation.
