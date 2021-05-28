Visitors run to attractions for busy Memorial Day weekend

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - 2021 started hot for tourism on the Suncoast as Florida re-opened ahead of a lot of other parts of the country, and it looks to be staying that way. That’s especially true down in Venice, where those typical tourist attractions are already bracing for a bunch of business.
Mike Gross is the director of operations at Sharky’s on the Pier, one of the premier tourist attractions in south Sarasota County.
“It’ll be interesting to see, as northern markets reopen, how many of them are going to become year-round, permanent residents of Florida,” Gross said. “This is as pro-Florida crowd you’re going to find, especially from folks out of town.”
The time after Mother’s Day is usually a dead period for businesses as the sun gets hotter and hurricane season approaches.
Not this year.
People are coming from all over, and people that normally would’ve left a month ago have just stayed.
It’s resulted in a boom at businesses at Sharky’s, one they’d like to keep going.
“For us, this has been a ramp-up to this point, it’s encouraging to see everybody out enjoying the beach, enjoying Florida, and being here,” Gross said.
