Tampa airport expecting lots of travelers for Memorial Day

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - With Memorial Day weekend approaching, Tampa International Airport is warning travelers that they expect approximately 65,000 passengers a day over the long weekend.
The will mean longer security lines.
The Airport reminds passengers to arrive at least two hours early for domestic flights and three hours before any international flights as they may experience longer wait times.
The Transportation Security Administration still requires mask-wearing on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States, and in U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations.
