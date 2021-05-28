SCAT to launch on-demand service June 5

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Area Transit announced that they will be launching the new mobility service plan June 5.
The service is called “OnDemand by Sarasota County” and it will serve four specialized zones and operate much like ride sharing services such as Uber and Lyft. Those zones include:
- North Port.
- Venice and Englewood.
- Siesta Key.
- Longboat Key, Lido Key and downtown Sarasota.
All of the service changes are part of a series of recommendations that followed an 18-month evaluation of the current SCAT operations.
An OnDemand vehicle will pick up customers within 30 minutes of the ride request and take them to their destinations within the same zone. Other customers traveling similar routes may ride along. Vehicles will be similar to minivans, and accessible for those using mobility devices or needing a ramp to board.
Curb-to-curb rides for this new service will be available 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday. Each ride will cost $1.25 and rides can be paid for using an online registration service, an app or paying cash to the driver. Reservations are required to use this service.
Additional transit changes beginning June 5 include:
- Elimination of fixed routes 1A, 4, 11, 16, 18, 23, 26, 28, 40 and 100.
- Modifications of routes and schedules for fixed routes 1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 9, 13, 14, 15 and 30.
- SCAT’s most popular routes - 6, 12, 17, 33, 99 and the Siesta Key Breeze - will operate with only a few schedule changes.
Customers can request a ride via a mobile app, which is available in app stores for iPhone and Android devices, online at scgov.net/OnDemand, or by calling a dedicated call center at 941-300-1553 after the launch date of June 5. Customers may also email questions to support-sarasota@ridewithvia.com.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.