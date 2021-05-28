Rain chances increasing next week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The unofficial start of Summer is here as we kick off the Memorial Day weekend and it’s going to feel like it as the humidity comes back. A cold front will be moving into N. Florida and will be pulling up stationary over N. Central Florida by Sunday morning. The high pressure system which has been bringing us the blue skies and dry conditions weaken and push away from Florida and allow for a few more clouds and a chance for showers and storms next week.