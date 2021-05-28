Rain chances increasing next week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The unofficial start of Summer is here as we kick off the Memorial Day weekend and it’s going to feel like it as the humidity comes back. A cold front will be moving into N. Florida and will be pulling up stationary over N. Central Florida by Sunday morning. The high pressure system which has been bringing us the blue skies and dry conditions weaken and push away from Florida and allow for a few more clouds and a chance for showers and storms next week.
Saturday looks to be nice with mostly sunny skies throughout much of the day with only a 10% chance for a late day mainly inland shower or two. The high on Saturday will be around 86 at the beach and low 90′s east of I-75. Winds will be out of the SW at 5-10 mph. The flow out of the SW will make it feel a little warmer through the day due to the increase in humidity.
Sunday the front gets close to Tampa and brings a slight risk of a few showers near the coast in the morning but that rain chance is only at 20%. We will also see a chance for mainly inland storms in the afternoon with a west to southwest wind at 5-10 mph.
Memorial day look for partly cloudy skies and a 40% chance for mainly late afternoon and early evening storms possible. Highs will be in the upper 80′s to low 90′s.
Expect partly cloudy skies with scattered late day storms through the work week with a 40% chance for late day storms through Friday next week.
For boaters looking good with seas less than 2 feet and a light chop for boaters both Saturday and Sunday.
