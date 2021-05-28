Port Charlotte couple arrested after raid on home

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people are in jail and a child is in state custody after sheriff’s deputies found a cache of drugs and cash in a Port Charlotte home Thursday.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office narcotics unit executed a search warrant in the 18,000 block of Eblis Avenue, where there had been suspected drug activity.
According to the news release, when they arrived, deputies met with the homeowner, Brandon Tufts, 35, and told him they would be searching the home. Tufts began to resist and yelled to his girlfriend, Jennifer Orlick, 38, to lock the door. He was handcuffed and placed in a patrol vehicle.
As deputies approached, Orlick locked a sliding door in an effort to prevent deputies from entering. Deputies announced a search warrant would be performed and managed to open the door. Orlick exited the house with a child.
The team then conducted their search of the home, which ultimately led to the discovery of:
- 5.5g of fentanyl, divided into smaller baggies;
- 11.6g of marijuana (neither suspect possessed a medical marijuana card);
- 37.9 g of unidentified substances, being sent for testing;
- 2g of methamphetamine;
- Over $1,150 in cash;
- Misc. other paraphernalia, including straws with residue and a scale.
In the trash can next to the bed in the room where the child sleeps, a plastic baggie and two additional cut straws were located – each with fentanyl residue – as well as a used needle.
DCF was notified and took custody of the child.
Both suspects are being held at the Charlotte County Jail.
