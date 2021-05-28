North Port investigation nets two arrests

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A monthlong investigation by North Port police has ended with the arrest of two men on drug charges.
North Port Police officers executed a search warrant Thursday at a home in the 8400 block of San Pablo Avenue. Police had determined drugs were being sold from the residence.
James W. London, 47, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.
Bernard L. Helmbright, 51, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of alprazolam and possession of drug paraphernalia.
