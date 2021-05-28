NCAA Rowing Championships taking place at Nathan Benderson Park

Fifth-year University of Alabama Super Senior Rebekah Stewart, a graduate of Manatee High School, is rowing for a national championship. She’s a walk-on. So are four others in her ‘Bama boat. It’s exceptionally rare for a group of underdogs to get this far. “On my last year, with this team, I can’t even put it into words,” Rebekah said just a couple of hours after an early heat win.