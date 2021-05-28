NCAA Rowing Championships taking place at Nathan Benderson Park

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hometown girl done good? Yeah, yeah, yeah. This is better. This is the stuff people cry over.
Fifth-year University of Alabama Super Senior Rebekah Stewart, a graduate of Manatee High School, is rowing for a national championship. She’s a walk-on. So are four others in her ‘Bama boat. It’s exceptionally rare for a group of underdogs to get this far. “On my last year, with this team, I can’t even put it into words,” Rebekah said just a couple of hours after an early heat win.
Cheering her on; her mother, family, and friends. Rebekah’s living the dream. She recently graduated and has a shot to finish her storybook career in Cinderella fashion. Oh, and one more thing, Rebekah just got engaged to her longtime sweetheart, a local firefighter. Storybook ending. And it’s all real.
