Manatee County School Board votes to end mask mandate in schools

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - During a board meeting Friday morning, Manatee County schools voted to get rid of its mask requirements for the school system starting immediately.
The school board voted unanimously to drop the mask requirement, but officials remind parents that their students can continue to wear masks if they desire.
The impact of the policy takes effect immediately, meaning face masks are now optional across the school district.
While the 2020-2021 school year ended for students yesterday, Thursday, May 27, 2021, teachers and many other groups of employees that work less than 12 months are working their last day today.
In addition, graduation ceremonies are scheduled for next week for the six traditional high schools in Manatee County. Masks will be optional for students and attendees at each of those graduation ceremonies. Mask will also be optional for students and employees when summer school begins in Manatee County in June.
This story is developing. ABC7 will update this as more information is received.
