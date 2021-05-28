Holiday travelers hitting roads and airports for Memorial Day Weekend, SRQ will have tens of thousands of people flying

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Holiday travel for this Memorial Day weekend is set to break records. TSA expects six million people to pass through airports nationwide this weekend.
AAA says 34 million people are expected to travel by road. These numbers do include more than two million Floridians who are traveling.
Sarasota Bradenton International Airport, also known as SRQ is busier than ever. Airport officials say around 50,000 people will be either flying into or flying out of SRQ. They say more people are feeling comfortable flying now because the COVID-19 situation has improved.
“It’s going to be busy regardless but Memorial Day weekend is a big travel weekend,” said Rick Piccolo, president and CEO of SRQ. “And as people get vaccinated and things loosen up more and more, we expect to see more and more traveling.”
“We figured we would want to spend Memorial Day around home, so we left a little earlier than we thought we would,” said John Daucher, a man who was flying back home to Syracuse from SRQ. “We stayed Saturday to Friday, leaving today.”
Total traffic through the airport is up more than 160%. Mask protocols are still in place inside the airport and on planes.
