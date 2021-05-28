Five juveniles arrested in string of Manatee car thefts, burglaries

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Five juvenile boys have been arrested after a car chase Thursday that ended in police disabling their vehicle with tire-disabling spikes, in connection with a string of car thefts and burglaries, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said.
The five, ranging in age from 14 to 17, have been charged with grand theft auto, fleeing to elude and resisting arrest. They are suspects in a series of recent vehicle burglaries in Manatee County, the sheriff’s office said.
According to a news release, deputies were conducting surveillance Thursday morning when they observed a silver Honda Civic traveling southbound on I-275. The car was recognized as being stolen from St. Petersburg.
The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and continued north onto I-75, then exited eastbound onto Moccasin Wallow Road, where stop sticks were deployed. The vehicle struck the stop sticks and continued eastbound into the Regency Oaks subdivision.
The occupants all jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot, but were quickly captured.
One suspect was in possession of a ski mask and gloves. Other evidence was collected, and the five were arrested. All involved subjects have open burglary and motor vehicle theft cases in Pinellas County, including a Lexus reported stolen out of Manatee County on Monday that was recovered in the St. Petersburg. The investigation of multiple vehicle burglaries cases continues.
