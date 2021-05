TRAFFIC ADVISORY: MCSO is assisting Southern Manatee Fire & Rescue & Hazmat with road closures.



44TH AVE. E.: Closed from 301 Blvd. E. to 15th St. E.

9TH ST. E.: Closed from 301 Blvd E. to 37th Ave. E.



They anticipate the closure to remain in effect for a couple of hrs. pic.twitter.com/O2rNWfPjN9