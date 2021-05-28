Arcadia community comes together for a vigil to remember store owner who was gunned down

ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - There were lots of emotions and lots of tears during a vigil on Friday night. Arcadia residents coming together to honor a beloved member of their community.
The lights on the candles shining bright just like Saleh Ahmed and his popular Fiesta Food Mart convenience store. Ahmed was shot to death inside his store two weeks ago during an armed robbery. 21-year-old Reginald Roberts was arrested last week accused of killing Ahmed.
Ahmed’s wife and children being comforted by prayer and love from the community.
“He was a lovable, great and kind person, we were married over 22 years,” said Ahmed’s wife. “He provided for our family and made us happy.”
“It means a lot to us, this store meant a lot to the community,” said Ahmed’s son. “Everyone has been showing their utmost respect for us.”
Attendees also releasing balloons to the heavens. They say Saleh Ahmed is smiling down on everyone.
The store had reopened earlier this week. Police are continuing with their investigation.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.