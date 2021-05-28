Suncoast Strong: Anonymous donor sends food to firefighters, hopes others will follow her lead

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An anonymous donor reached out to ABC7 because she hopes her actions will start a local movement to support local fire departments.
The woman, who asked not to be identified, said she was thankful for the care that firefighters had given her husband. She also told ABC7 that she knew that many times firefighters have few breaks as they arrive to crashes, brush fires and domestic situations.
“They have seen so much. They do so much and they are always so wonderful,” the individual told ABC7. “I want them to know, lunch is on me.”
So this week, the individual is ordering food for local station houses. She can’t get every fire house in Sarasota but she hopes that others will follow her lead to thank those who keep us safe.
Friday’s feast at Stations 5 and 12 came from local Chinese restaurant Wok Inn. The donor said she hoped if others followed her lead, they would support local restaurants.
Officials with Sarasota County Fire released the following statement, “Thank you to the community member who provided meals to Sarasota County Fire Department. Food from Wok Inn was donated to SCFD Stations 5 and 12 Friday. SCFD greatly appreciates the support from our generous community.”
