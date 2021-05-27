Winds shifting onshore as high levels of red tide are reported. Rain chances going up next week.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The next few days will be transition days in our persistent dry weather pattern. The high pressure ridge, that has been anchored to our north, will begin it’s slide east and south. This will shift our winds to the west for several days, increasing our humidity, and pushing the sea breeze inland. This wind shift will be of importance for several reasons. It will be one component for increasing rain chances next week. Also, wind direction can have an impact on the respiratory irritation levels of red tide blooms. Latest sampling of area waters show higher levels of red tide in northern coastal areas of Manatee county. Thus far, latest reports from Mote Citizen Scientists indicate good air quality at all coastal beaches. Also, today and tomorrow will feature king tides, with some of the highest tidal swings of the year.