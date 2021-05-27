Southern Manatee Fire Rescue honors man who saved drowning child

Felix Tacoronte (Source: Southern Manatee Fire)
By ABC7 Staff | May 27, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT - Updated May 27 at 4:54 PM

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Southern Manatee Fire Rescue honored a man who saved a drowning child earlier this year.

The incident occurred on March 27, 2021. First responders were dispatched for a potential pediatric drowning. The child was reportedly submerged in a swimming pool for over one minute.

Felix Tacoronte was a bystander and performed CPR on the child, saving his life. As a thank you from the department, Tacoronte was awarded the Life Saving Award, which honors citizens who are perform heroic actions in emergencies.

