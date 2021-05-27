Some scattered storms for Memorial day weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A cold front will move into N. Florida late Friday and begin to weaken the high pressure ridge which has been holding firm over Florida for the past week. As this high pressure gets pushed southward and eastward by this front we will see our winds shift a bit to the south and southwest. That will bring the humidity up a bit for the weekend but more importantly it will moisten up the atmosphere which will allow for a better chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Friday will be nice with mostly sunny skies with some scattered clouds in the afternoon. The high will be near 86 at the beaches and low 90′s east of I-75. Winds will be out of the SE turning to the SW later in the day.
Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high of 88 and a 20% chance for a late day storm or two. If we do see some much needed rain it will be mainly east of I-75 pushing toward the NE at 10 mph.
Sunday - Mostly sunny and then partly cloudy in the afternoon with a high of 88 and a 30% chance for a few late day showers and isolated thunderstorms. Not everyone is going to get rain but there will be a few scattered about as the sea breeze moves inland.
Memorial day we will see partly cloudy skies and a 40% chance for a few late day storms with a high of 88 degrees.
For the rest of the work week next week we will see a 30-40% chance for a few late day storms each day and a high around 90 and low in the low to mid 70′s.
Boating - Winds out of the southeast at 5 knots in the morning and turning to the SW to W at 10 knots later in the day. Seas will be 2 feet or less with a light chop on the bays and inland waters. Seas will stay low through the holiday weekend.
