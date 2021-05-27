Some scattered storms for Memorial day weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A cold front will move into N. Florida late Friday and begin to weaken the high pressure ridge which has been holding firm over Florida for the past week. As this high pressure gets pushed southward and eastward by this front we will see our winds shift a bit to the south and southwest. That will bring the humidity up a bit for the weekend but more importantly it will moisten up the atmosphere which will allow for a better chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms.