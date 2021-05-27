Sarasota issues recreational burn ban; water district bans campfires in area campgrounds

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Fire Chief Michael Regnier has issued a countywide recreational burn ban due to the dry weather conditions and an increased chance of wildfires.
In accordance with Sarasota County’s open burning ordinance, the mandatory burn ban will remain in effect until weather conditions change and the chance of wildfire decreases.
The Southwest Florida Water Management District is also prohibiting campfires in all district campgrounds until further notice.
The National Weather Service and the Florida Forest Service indicate the forecast fire danger indices are in the high to very high category throughout the District’s 16-county service area. This means there is a high risk of a wildland fire starting and quickly spreading out of control. Once seasonal rains begin and the threat of wildfire subsides, the District will determine when it is safe to allow campfires to resume.
Recreational fires in Sarasota County are defined as any noncommercial burning of approved fuel for pleasure, religious or ceremonial reasons. This includes campfires, bonfires and any open fires not specifically permitted by Florida Forest Service.
“We are in drought conditions and any fire can result in a large fire,” Regnier said in a county-made video explaining the ban. “We want to be sure that people are safe, we want to be sure we don’t lose any homes.”
“The only exception to the ban is cooking fires used on outdoor grills. Residents are reminded to never leave a grill unattended while cooking and ensure the grill is in a safe location. Before disposing of coals, it is important to ensure that the coals are completely cooled,” Regnier said.
Should a wildfire erupt, nearby residents are urged to follow the directions from authorities, which may include evacuations in localized areas. We ask all residents to stay vigilant during these dry conditions.
For more information, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000 or visit scgov.net.
